Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

