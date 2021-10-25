TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $271.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $250.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

