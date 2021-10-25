TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $292.00 at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $271.00 to $292.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.
Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $250.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
