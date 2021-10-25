Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

