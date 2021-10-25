TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.31. 1,314,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $467.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,293,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 363,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

