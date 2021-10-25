Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Traeger stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. 412,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. Traeger has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Traeger stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.