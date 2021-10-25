Tranchess Market Capitalization Achieves $130.82 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and $86.30 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00005448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,428.80 or 1.00178590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.58 or 0.00670574 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,920,413 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

