Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Position Trimmed by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 61,418 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 90.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

