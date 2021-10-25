Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Gap Down to $10.44

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.18. Trean Insurance Group shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $520.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.