Treat DAO Market Cap Tops $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

