Trifast’s (TRI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

TRI opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Thursday. Trifast has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company has a market cap of £168.69 million and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.46.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

