Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,590,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 154,532 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.43% of Trimble worth $293,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

