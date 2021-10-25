TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$5.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $97.02. 309,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $13,855,030. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

