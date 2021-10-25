TrueFlip (TFL) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. One TrueFlip coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00209515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00103499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFlip Coin Profile

TrueFlip is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

