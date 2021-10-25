Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.89

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.89 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 9863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

