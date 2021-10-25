Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $7.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $268.28 on Monday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

