Truist Securities Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,988.15.

CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $99,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

