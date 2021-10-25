TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 43.5% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $23,718.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

