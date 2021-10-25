Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

