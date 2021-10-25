Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $10.93 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 400.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Natera worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.10. 1,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.