Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $36.14 Million Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,057 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 1.46% of Magellan Health worth $36,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ MGLN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $94.82. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,053. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.