Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 53,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

