Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 147,167 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 147,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.46. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,857. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $195.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

