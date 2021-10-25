Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $115.32 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,323,000. PPD accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,043. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.14.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

