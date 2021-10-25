TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 217 ($2.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TUI shares. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 232.40 ($3.04). 4,177,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,193. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 311.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 362.72.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.