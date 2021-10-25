TurtleNetwork Hits One Day Trading Volume of $224.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $224.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

