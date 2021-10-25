Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.81. Tuya shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 3,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at about $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $69,586,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Tuya by 96.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

