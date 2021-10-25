Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBSFY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

UBSFY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

