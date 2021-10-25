UBS Group Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $109.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

