UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNCZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

