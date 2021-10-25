UBS Group Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Friday. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €129.20 ($152.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is €122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.