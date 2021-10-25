UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFPI stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

