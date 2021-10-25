Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.