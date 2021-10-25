UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $1.16

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $27.26 million and $8.01 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001842 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,547,192 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

