Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $261.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $261.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.25.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $237.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $239.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.