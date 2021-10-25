Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Uniper to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

UNPRF stock remained flat at $$42.28 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

