uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

QURE traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $29.21. 14,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,212. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uniQure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of uniQure worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.