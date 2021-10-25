United Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of United Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $551,623.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.