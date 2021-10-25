United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

FDHY opened at $55.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

