United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

ACAD opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.