United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 781,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 563,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.42.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

