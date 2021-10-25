United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.38 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

