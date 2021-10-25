United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $295,000 in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

