United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

