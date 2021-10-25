United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United Community Banks stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

