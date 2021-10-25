United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 6.6%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 764,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 21,882,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $36,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

