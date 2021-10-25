Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $133.69. 771,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $103.35 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.