Upwork (UPWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.010-$0.030 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.050-$0.070 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

