Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

