Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 53.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $11,532,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

ROST stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

