Utah Retirement Systems Has $9.11 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.41.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.